COVID-19: Ebonyi arrests, quarantines 700 suspected illegal entrants

Over 700 persons suspected of entering Ebonyi State illegally have been taken to the state’s holding area.

They were rounded up across the state especially at the boundaries as they entered from states with high risk of the novel coronavirus infection.

Governor David Umahi stated this after a joint meeting of the state security council and Covid-19 Committee.

The governor spoke in Abakaliki, the state capital, in a live briefing on the state’s broadcast stations.

He said the 700 persons under quarantine were being kept at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

On the five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, the governor said they were responding to treatment at the isolation centre at Unity Square, Abakaliki.

Mr Umahi said that another 300-bed isolation centre built by the state government at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki is ready and will be handed over to the hospital in the next 10 days.

He, however, said the state government has decided to decentralise the quarantine procedure to the 64 Development Centres and the 13 local government areas.

“From henceforth, anybody entering the state should be taken to the nearest development centre and quarantined there,” he said.

“While there, they will attended to and monitored by the medical teams 24 hours of the day. Anyone who manifests symptoms of Covid-19 will then be brought to Abakaliki holding centre for tests,” he said.

The governor said the new method will place the responsibility of detecting returnees on every community.

He charged community leaders and residents to take the task serious.

“You are not doing yourself, family or community a favour if you allow any returnee stay at home without coming to the isolation centre. If the persons has it then he will likely spread it to more people in your area. So it is better you help bring such persons to any of the development centres for isolation”, he advised.