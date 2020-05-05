Nasarawa govt. tracks 74 contacts of lawmaker who died of COVID-19

Related News

The Nasarawa State Government says its response team is tracking 74 contacts of the House of Assembly member who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made the disclosure while speaking at the beginning of an extended security meeting on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman Adamu, the member representing Nasarawa-Central, died on Thursday of COVID-19.

Mr Sule explained that the 74 contacts being tracked were those who had contact with the deceased in Nasarawa Local Government Area alone.

“The contacts included the immediate family members of the deceased and all those who participated in his burial rites,” the governor said.

He added that the government was receiving serious collaboration from stakeholders in Nasarawa local councils as well as the Emir of Nasarawa, Jibrin Usman, in tracking the contacts.

The governor explained that the government was still making efforts to identify those who had contact with the deceased outside Nasarawa.

The Speaker of the assembly and the other 22 members are currently observing self-quarantine.

“We would not relent until we get the contacts of all confirmed cases in the state to prevent them from infecting other members of the public if they have the virus.

“Samples from all the identified contacts including the Speaker and members of the assembly had already been taken and we are awaiting their results,” the governor said.

Mr Sule also said the House of Assembly Complex had been fumigated to disinfect it before being put to use.

The governor further said the government had opened more quarantine centres across all the local councils in order to strengthen the measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

NAN reports that as at the time of filing this report, Nasarawa State had recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death.

(NAN).