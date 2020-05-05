Nasarawa govt. tracks 74 contacts of lawmaker who died of COVID-19

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State
Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State [Photo: ChannelsTV]

The Nasarawa State Government says its response team is tracking 74 contacts of the House of Assembly member who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made the disclosure while speaking at the beginning of an extended security meeting on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman Adamu, the member representing Nasarawa-Central, died on Thursday of COVID-19.

Mr Sule explained that the 74 contacts being tracked were those who had contact with the deceased in Nasarawa Local Government Area alone.

“The contacts included the immediate family members of the deceased and all those who participated in his burial rites,” the governor said.

He added that the government was receiving serious collaboration from stakeholders in Nasarawa local councils as well as the Emir of Nasarawa, Jibrin Usman, in tracking the contacts.

The governor explained that the government was still making efforts to identify those who had contact with the deceased outside Nasarawa.

The Speaker of the assembly and the other 22 members are currently observing self-quarantine.

“We would not relent until we get the contacts of all confirmed cases in the state to prevent them from infecting other members of the public if they have the virus.

“Samples from all the identified contacts including the Speaker and members of the assembly had already been taken and we are awaiting their results,” the governor said.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa House of Assembly shut down as lawmaker dies of COVID-19

Mr Sule also said the House of Assembly Complex had been fumigated to disinfect it before being put to use.

The governor further said the government had opened more quarantine centres across all the local councils in order to strengthen the measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

NAN reports that as at the time of filing this report, Nasarawa State had recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death.

(NAN).

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.