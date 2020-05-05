Coronavirus: Lagos records highest daily recoveries, discharges 60 patient

Sixty patients have been discharged from Lagos State isolation facilities following their full recovery from coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice and have been discharged to reunite with the society.

The discharged patients comprises 40 males and 20 females. This brings the total recoveries in Lagos to 321.

“60 more COVID19 Lagos patients; 20 females & 40 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 31 from IDH, Yaba, 19 from Ibeju-Lekki & 10 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark)Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 321,” the Ministry wrote.

As of Tuesday, Lagos has 1,199 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 829 active cases, 321 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 31 deaths.

