COVID-19: Three persons recover in Kano

Kano State has announced the recovery of three COVID-19 patients in the state’s isolation centre.

The coordinator of the technical subcommittee, Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, Tijjani Hussaini, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The official said the recovered patients are male.

The three persons are among the 357 active cases in the state as announced by NCDC on Monday night.

This development comes 24 days after the state recorded its index case on April 11. The state’s figure of COVID-19 patients has skyrocketed within the past week, making it the second state with the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria, after Lagos.

On Monday night, the NCDC announced 23 new cases in Kano, putting the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state at 365, including eight deaths.

To curtail the spread of the virus in the state, President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a two-week total lockdown in the state, as a reinforcement on the earlier one announced by Kano State government

The President also deployed a special team of health professionals to come and assist Kano state government in fighting COVID-19.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported how ten medical doctors tested positive for COVID-19 while treating patients at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The chairman of the hospital’s branch of the Association of Resident Doctors, Abubakar Nagoma, attributed the vulnerability of the doctors to non-use of face masks by patients when coming to hospitals and lack of adequate personal protective equipment for doctors.

He also mentioned the deliberate hoarding of information by some patients.

