Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 2,558

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 2558 on Sunday evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed.

There was a drop in the number of infections reported Sunday evening to 170 compared to 220 reported on Saturday evening.

The breakdown of the new cases showed that Lagos leads with 39 cases, followed by Kano 29 and Ogun state with 24 cases.

“170 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 39 -Lagos 29 -Kano 24 – Ogun, 18 – Bauchi, 15 – Kaduna, 12 – FCT, 12 – Sokoto, 8 – Katsina, 7- Borno, 3 -, Nasarawa, 2 – Adamawa, 1- Oyo

“As at 12:00 pm 4 May – 2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 400 Deaths: 87 ,” the health agency wrote.

The 170 cases on Saturday brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,558 including 400 patients who have been discharged after recovery, and the 87 deaths.

Breakdown

Nigeria has so far tested 17,566 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Of this figure, 2,558 have tested positive for the virus, 2, 071 are active cases, 400 have recovered and discharged while 87 deaths have reported so far.

A breakdown of the 2,558 cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,107 cases, followed by Kano – 343, FCT – 278, Borno – 82, Gombe – 96, Kaduna – 81, Ogun – 80, Bauchi – 71, Sokoto – 66, Edo – 52, Katsina – 46, Osun – 36, Oyo – 34, Delta – 17, Kwara and Akwa Ibom – 16, Rivers – 14, Yobe and Ondo – 13, Zamfara – 12, Ekiti – 11, Enugu and Taraba – 8, Ebonyi and Baylsa – 5, Plateau and Niger – 3. Imo and Abia – 2 while Benue and Anambra have one case each.

The number of infected people in the country is expected to rise as the country has entered into the community transmission phase. The country has also increased its testing capacity.

NCDC said on Sunday that it has activated one more laboratory in Kano bringing the total number of laboratories in the state to three.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been advised to take precautionary measures when leaving their houses by always using face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Public gatherings are also banned indefinitely.