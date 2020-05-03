Coronavirus: Three patients die, 22 recover in Lagos Saturday

Akin Abayomi
Akin Abayomi

Three more patients died from coronavirus infection in Lagos State on Saturday, the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced.

While giving an update on COVID-19 on Sunday, Mr Abayomi said the state recorded 62 new cases on Friday and three more deaths on Saturday.

Details of the deceased patients were not disclosed by the commissioner. Total deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos now stand at 28.

The cheering news was that 22 more recoveries were recorded in the state on Saturday, bringing the discharged cases to 247.

“62 new #COVID19 infection confirmed in Lagos on the 2nd of May, 2020. Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1084.

“22 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged. This Brings the total number of #
COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 247

“3 more #COVID19 related deaths were recorded, bringing total of such deaths in Lagos to 28,” Mr Abayomi wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in the COVID-19 update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, death toll increased from 68 on Friday to 85 on Saturday across Nigeria.

This shows that 17 new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria within 24 hours.

The Lagos health commissioner urged residents to continue to practise good personal hygiene, maintain safe social distance and use face masks in public places in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

