Coronavirus: Kaduna to pay daily incentives to frontline health workers

The Kaduna State Government has announced the payment of daily incentives to frontline health workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Kaduna State health commissioner, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, announced this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The health workers will earn between N5,000 and N15,000 daily depending on the amount of risk they are exposed to.

Kaduna, as of Sunday morning, has recorded 38 coronavirus cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Read the full statement by the health commissioner below.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr, Amina Mohammed-Baloni has announced details of the Occupational Safety Incentive approved for health workers by the Kaduna State Government. She also confirmed that the state government is providing additional insurance coverage for death and disability for all the frontline health workers.

The Occupational Safety Incentive, which takes effect from April 2020, is structured to enhance the pay of frontline health workers by adding three categories of compensation as follows:

1. High risk staff to receive a compensation of N15,000 per day;

2. Medium risk staff to receive N10,000 per day;

3. Low risk staff to receive N5,000 per day.

This Occupational Safety Initiative would benefit frontline health workers. Together with insurance premiums, the incentives are payable from April 2020.

The insurance package includes death benefit of N5m, disability benefit of N2.5m and Covid-19 infection cover of N100,000 daily for 10 days. This package has been enhanced from the initial set of benefits kindly donated by Leadway Assurance. KDSG is paying additional premiums to increase the assured sum for death and disability to the amounts stated above.

The government has also approved a monthly incentive of 10% of net pay for other health workers in public hospitals and primary health centres.

The Kaduna State Government wishes to acknowledge and commend its health workers for their dedication and professionalism in the efforts to contain and manage Covid-19.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has also paid personal tribute to the medical professionals from the Ministry of Health, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospitals who successfully treated him when he was infected by Covid-19.

Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni

Commissioner of Health

2nd May 2020