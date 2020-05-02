Nigeria reports 220 new cases of coronavirus

Related News

Nigeria confirmed additional 220 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed infections so far in the country to 2388.

It is yet the highest daily figure of the deadly virus that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced.

According to the agency’s post on Twitter, Lagos took back the lead in number of cases on state-to-state basis, reporting 62 infections to beat Kano that led a day earlier.

Abuja, the federal capital territory, was second on Saturday with 52, followed by Kaduna with 31.

In all, 385 cases have been successfully treated and discharged, while 85 have so far died.

Here is the list of the new cases nationwide:

62-Lagos

52-FCT

31-Kaduna

13-Sokoto

10-Kebbi

9-Yobe

6-Borno

5-Edo

5-Bauchi

4-Gombe

4-Enugu

4-Oyo

3-Zamfara

2-Nasarawa

2-Osun

2-Ebonyi

2-Kwara

2-Kano

2-Plateau