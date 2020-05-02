Nigeria reports 220 new cases of coronavirus

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]
Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]

Nigeria confirmed additional 220 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed infections so far in the country to 2388.

It is yet the highest daily figure of the deadly virus that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced.

According to the agency’s post on Twitter, Lagos took back the lead in number of cases on state-to-state basis, reporting 62 infections to beat Kano that led a day earlier.

Abuja, the federal capital territory, was second on Saturday with 52, followed by Kaduna with 31.

In all, 385 cases have been successfully treated and discharged, while 85 have so far died.

Here is the list of the new cases nationwide:

62-Lagos
52-FCT
31-Kaduna
13-Sokoto
10-Kebbi
9-Yobe
6-Borno
5-Edo
5-Bauchi
4-Gombe
4-Enugu
4-Oyo
3-Zamfara
2-Nasarawa
2-Osun
2-Ebonyi
2-Kwara
2-Kano
2-Plateau

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.