Ghana’s COVID-19 cases climb to 2,169

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced 95 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,169.

The GHS said 88 per cent of the confirmed cases have no clear travel history, adding that the country has recorded 229 recoveries, with 18 deaths.

Despite having lifted a partial lockdown, Ghana has extended the closure of all entry points till the end of this month to further curb the spread of the pandemic.

The country’s ban on public gatherings is still effective, while face masks in public places remain mandatory. (Xinhua/NAN)