Ghana’s COVID-19 cases climb to 2,169

Ghana on map
Ghana on map

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced 95 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,169.

The GHS said 88 per cent of the confirmed cases have no clear travel history, adding that the country has recorded 229 recoveries, with 18 deaths.

READ ALSO: Ghana lifts restrictions despite increase in coronavirus cases

Despite having lifted a partial lockdown, Ghana has extended the closure of all entry points till the end of this month to further curb the spread of the pandemic.

The country’s ban on public gatherings is still effective, while face masks in public places remain mandatory. (Xinhua/NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.