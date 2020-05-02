COVID-19: South Sudan confirms 10 new cases as total rises to 45

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 late Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 45.

Out of 138 samples tested, ten new cases were confirmed as positive, including two truck drivers at the Nimule border crossing and two domestic travellers.

The other six cases are close contacts with previous infection cases in the country, according to a statement from South Sudan’s coronavirus taskforce.

Angok Gordon Kuol, Manager of the coronavirus outbreak at the Ministry of Health, said a total of 1,247 tests have been performed since the country reported its first infection case.

He said the ministry has intensified the tracing of individuals who had contact with COVID-19 patients.

“The government urges the public to strictly observe the rules of social distancing and other public health measures declared by the High-Level Taskforce.

“Report any suspected case to the nearest health facility or call the country’s toll-free number 6666,’’ Mr Kuol said.

He also said the young nation has no cases in intensive care, noting that there has been no recovered case yet, and no death reported.

South Sudan has closed all learning institutions, imposed a night curfew and introduced movement and transport restrictions as part of measures to contain the spread of the respiratory disease.

(Xinhua/NAN)

