Coronavirus: Pandemic may worsen after easing lockdowns – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned countries against the hasty lifting of restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic may worsen.

Some countries have commenced the gradual lifting of their lockdowns so as to reopen their economies after weeks of restrictions aimed at stalling the spread of the deadly virus which has killed over 230,000 across the globe.

Red alert

The WHO Executive Director on Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, said even if the ease in such lockdowns are eventually effected, there is the need to continue observing physical distancing and hygiene measures.

“It’s really important that as countries ease those measures that they are constantly on the look out for a jump in infections and in particular are dealing with transmission in special settings,” Mr Ryan told reportes on Friday.

He solicited more protection for vulnerable people in institutions like prisons, long-term care facilities and migrant dormitories.

As the pandemic rages unabated, some countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America have started opening some segments of their social and economic activities.

Spain, India, China, Italy, Nigeria, Ghana, others have started easing the restrictions to cushion the impact of the pandemic on their economies.

As of May 2, the U.S, Spain, and Italy account for over 50 per cent of the world total recorded cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, over 3.4 million cases and a little above 230,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide.

Worry

“We are very anxious that we can move to a situation where the disease can be kept under control with less severe measures,” the WHO official said. “But at the same time we want to avoid a situation where we release measures too easily and then we bounce back into intense transmission and we have to do it all over again.”

After lifting its lockdown, Ghana witnessed almost double of its initial recorded cases of COVID-19 before the decision.

As of the time it lifted the restriction, a total of 1,043 cases have been confirmed in Ghana with its capital, Accra, and Kumasi topping the chart.

In less than two weeks after the restriction was lifted, the country recorded cases jumped to 2,074 cases. Ghana is closely behind Nigeria on the chart of African countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases.