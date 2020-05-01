Coronavirus: Kano converts public facilities to isolation centres

Related News

The Kano State Government is currently converting some public facilities into isolation centres as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who is also the chairman of the state task force on COVID-19, disclosed this on Friday when he visited the facilities.

The facilities are the Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, Murtala Muhammad Library Complex, Hospitality and Tourism Institute formerly Daula Hotel, Sports Institute at Karfi and the Nigerian Air Force Hospital in Kano.

According to the official, despite having three isolation centres at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Kwanar Dawaki Hospital and Sani Abacha Stadium, “Kano Government is converting these facilities in anticipation of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.”

He added that the use of Daula Hotel as an isolation centre with an estimated 50-bed capacity starts on Saturday, followed by Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital on Monday. The hospital has 80 beds.



“The centre at Murtala Muhammad Library Complex is expected to accommodate over 200 beds and also an estimated 300 beds will be provided at Karfi Sports Institute. About 20 rooms are to be converted into an isolation centre at the Nigerian Air Force Hospital,” he explained.

He said the state is taking all measures to curtail the spread of the disease.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced that Kano had recorded 80 new cases. With 219 confirmed cases, the state has overtaken the Federal Capital Territory to become second state with highest number of COVID-19 cases.