Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 26 more patients

An Isolation centre in Lagos for COVID-19 patients [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]
Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]

Twenty six more patients have been discharged from Lagos State isolation facilities following their full recovery from coronavirus infection, an official statement has said.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Friday said the patients have been declared free of COVID-19.

The patients included 12 females and 14 males, including two foreign nationals.

This brings the total recoveries in the state to 225.

“26 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 12 females & 14 males including 2 foreign nationals – 1 Polish &1Filipino 🇵🇭were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba & 12 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 225,” the ministry wrote.

With this, Lagos has recorded 87 recoveries within two days, the fastest pace of recoveries since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Lagos also recorded another death from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total deaths to 21.

The ministry, as usual, urged citizens to keep practising good personal hygiene, maintain safe social distance and avoid large gatherings.

Residents who have the symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact the Lagos Ministry of Health through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA.

As of Friday, Lagos has 992 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 728 active cases, 225 discharged cases, two evacuated cases,16 transferred cases and 21 deaths.

