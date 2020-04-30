Nigeria records over 200 coronavirus cases in a day, for the first time

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]
Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]

Nigeria Thursday recorded 204 coronavirus cases, the first time the daily recorded cases of the virus exceeded 200.

Before the Thursday figure, the highest daily coronavirus cases recorded was 196, on Wednesday.

Also, a state other than Lagos recorded the highest daily figure, the first time in weeks.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Kano State recorded 80 of the 204 cases recorded Thursday while Lagos recorded 45.

Thursday’s 204 cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,932. Deaths from the virus also increased to 58 from 51 on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Why Kano recorded many cases within two weeks – NCDC

“204 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Kano 45-Lagos 12-Gombe 9-Bauchi 9-Sokoto 7-Borno 7-Edo 6-Rivers 6-Ogun 4-FCT 4-Akwa Ibom 4-Bayelsa 3-Kaduna 2-Oyo 2-Delta 2-Nasarawa 1-Ondo 1-Kebbi 11:50pm 30th April- 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 319 Deaths: 58,” the NCDC wrote on its Twitter handle late Thursday night.

Details later…

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.