Nigeria records over 200 coronavirus cases in a day, for the first time

Nigeria Thursday recorded 204 coronavirus cases, the first time the daily recorded cases of the virus exceeded 200.

Before the Thursday figure, the highest daily coronavirus cases recorded was 196, on Wednesday.

Also, a state other than Lagos recorded the highest daily figure, the first time in weeks.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Kano State recorded 80 of the 204 cases recorded Thursday while Lagos recorded 45.

Thursday’s 204 cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,932. Deaths from the virus also increased to 58 from 51 on Wednesday.

“204 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Kano 45-Lagos 12-Gombe 9-Bauchi 9-Sokoto 7-Borno 7-Edo 6-Rivers 6-Ogun 4-FCT 4-Akwa Ibom 4-Bayelsa 3-Kaduna 2-Oyo 2-Delta 2-Nasarawa 1-Ondo 1-Kebbi 11:50pm 30th April- 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 319 Deaths: 58,” the NCDC wrote on its Twitter handle late Thursday night.

