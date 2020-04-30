Osun, Zamfara disagree over arrest of ‘illegal miners’

Related News

The Osun State Government and its Zamfara State counterpart are at loggerheads over the recent apprehension of some youth allegedly from Zamfara for illegal mining in the South-west state.

The youth had allegedly sneaked into Osun by hiding in trucks carrying materials for illegal mining, amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Adeyanju Binuyo, had on Wednesday, confirmed the apprehension of 11 youth and the aim of the government to send them back to their home state.

Mr Binuyo said they came “through the Ondo axis, accompanying trucks that are carrying food materials purportedly to be sold around the Southwest generally.”

Reacting, the Zamfara government expressed anger over the development. It said the youth were unfairly targetted.

A spokesperson of the Zamfara governor, Zailani Bappa, in a statement on Thursday, accused the Osun government of using Amotekun (Southwest security network) to target Zamfara indigenes and “ensure that anyone escorting trucks that offload goods is turned back and escorted out of the state.

“Doubtlessly, the above position as portrayed by the Deputy Chief of Staff is not statesmanly and smacks of bad taste. Indeed, it is condescending and totally negates good practices expected of leaders in a Federal setting such as Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, against federal law to instruct Amotekun to arrest ‘all Northern youth who had escaped into the state by hiding in trucks’ as quoted by Mr Binuyo for deportation back to their so-called state of origin.

“Nigeria and the world at large is facing a serious and challenging pandemic. All civilized societies are joining hands together to fight the spread of this pandemic and even extending helping hands to others. It is, therefore, disheartening that Osun state will take the path of isolating assumed outsiders and segregating what should be a common fight by all Nigerians,” he said.

Osun government maintains stance

But Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, denied that the state was targeting Zamfara or Northern youth.

“First, our targets are not necessarily Zamfara indigines but illegal miners. If Zamfara governor himself can have the cause to arrest them there, we will not condone that here. We cannot afford to have banditary before taking action,” Mr Omipidan told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

“Coming into our state during lockdown is even an offence. Ordinarily, they should be prosecuted based on our lockdown guidelines. We are being magnanimous by sending them back and we are also being diplomatic to have tagged them Zamfara youths. They are illegal miners who are also being arrested in their state.”

When asked for the location of those apprehended, Mr Omipidan said “they are being rounded up and once we conclude the necessary process, we will parade them.”