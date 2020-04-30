Lockdown: Okonjo-Iweala, husband donate bags of rice to Abia community

Related News

A former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and her husband, Ikemba, have donated bags of 50kg rice to the Women Wing of Umuda-Isingwu Development Union in Umuahia North LGA of Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bags of rice were presented on the couple’s behalf by a community leader, Chris Onwuegbu, to the executives of the union, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, a former Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank, was recently appointed World Health Organisation’s Special Envoy for the newly-inaugurated Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.

Mr Onwuegbu said the gift was to ameliorate the suffering of the women due to the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He lauded the U.S.based couple for the gesture.

According to him, the couple has contributed much to the development of the community.

“They are so passionate about our wellbeing that there is no single progressive group in the community they don’t belong,” he said.

Responding, Ugonma Iheoma, Chairperson, Women’s Wing, Umuda-Isingwu Development Union, expressed gratitude to the couple for the donation.

“It is not the first time she and her husband are helping us in this community. We are blessed to have her married to our community.

“She is a humble and a kind-hearted woman. The husband is always giving her support ,” Mrs Iheoma said.

(NAN)