COVID-19: Yobe’s index case ‘has no history of travel to high-risk states’ – Official

The index COVID-19 case in Yobe State has no history of contact with a suspected or confirmed case and no history of travel to high-risk states, an official of the state government has said.

Idi Gubana, the Chairman of the state Committee on Covid-19 and also the deputy governor, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Damaturu.

Mr Gubana said the confirmed case is a 29 year-old-man who developed symptoms on April 23 and presented himself at the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, with complaints of fever, sore throat, and cough.

“The patient is single and resides with his parents in Damaturu. He has no history of contact with suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 and no history of travel to high risk states,” he said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday night added Yobe to the list of states with cases of COVID-19, bringing Nigeria’s total confirmed cases to 1,728.

Mr Gubana urged residents of the state to remain calm and observe all professional advice.

“The State COVID-19 Committee is working assiduously to contain the situation. Members of the public are strongly advised to adhere with all the prevention and control measures.

“Which include social and physical distancing, personal and environmental hygiene and respiratory etiquettes,” he said.

Mr Gubana said the committee had embarked on aggressive contact tracing, environmental disinfection as well as sensitisation and awareness creation to prevent spread of coronavirus in the state.

(NAN)