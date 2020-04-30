COVID-19: Three test positive as 68-year-old woman dies in Akwa Ibom

Related News

Three more persons have tested positive for the coronavirus in Akwa Ibom State.

The governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, disclosed this Thursday in Uyo while briefing reporters.

Mr Emmanuel said the three new positive cases were discovered out of the 44 tests conducted. There are now six active cases of coronavirus in Akwa Ibom state.

He also disclosed that a 68-year-old woman in the state has died of the virus, thereby bringing the number of deaths in the state to two.

The woman was being managed at the isolation centre in the Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.

“The patient we lost was a 68-year-old woman who was transferred to the centre, totally unconscious, with multiple serious long outstanding comorbidity,” Mr Emmanuel said.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to doctors please, whether it is COVID-19 or not, once the illness is beyond what your experience and facility can carry, seek the help of your colleagues.

“We would not accept cases of ‘dumping’ any longer – a situation where you bring a patient with total unconsciousness, and few hours later, the person would just give up the ghost, we won’t accept that any longer!”

Mr Emmanuel, however, said Akwa Ibom has a “remarkable” recovery rate as far as COVID-19 is concerned. “Only God can help the entire world,” he said.

The governor said the ban on commercial transportation in the state is still in place. He cautioned against any movement in the state, except for those on essential duties.