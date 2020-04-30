Coronavirus: 25-year-old dies in Lagos

Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]

A 25-year old male patient has died from coronavirus infection in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health, has said.

Mr Abayomi, a professor, said the deceased was brought in at a state of breathlessness due to the severity of the coronavirus infection.

He did not say whether the patient had underlying medical conditions before his death.

“We regret to announce additional #COVID19 related death involving a 25year old male who at the time of admission was in a state of severe breathlessness.

“Total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos is now 20, ” the Commissioner said via his Twitter handle.

It is the first death from COVID-19-related ailment in Lagos this week.

Mr Abayomi urged Lagos residents to remain committed to observing necessary precautionary measures to stop COVID19 infection.

He advised residents to be vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in communities to the Ministry of Health using the toll-free line; 08000CORONA.

As of Thursday, Lagos has 947 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 722 active cases, 187 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases, and 20 deaths.
On Wednesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled details of how the month-long lockdown would be eased, starting from May 4.

