COVID-19 cases in Japan rise to 14,097

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 202 to reach 14,097, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry and local authorities on Wednesday.

The number excludes the 712 cases from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo.

The nationwide death toll from the virus has now reached a total of 447, including those from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

In Tokyo, the epicentre of Japan’s outbreak, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by 47 to reach 4,106, followed by Osaka Prefecture with 1,597 infections.

Kanagawa Prefecture, meanwhile, has recorded 997 infections, Saitama 837, Chiba 826, Hokkaido 726 cases, while Hyogo Prefecture has recorded 643 cases of COVID-19, according to the latest figures on Wednesday.

The health ministry also said there are currently a total of 309 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators or in intensive care units.

The ministry said a total of 3,838 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved. (Xinhua/NAN)