APM Terminals staff test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in China (Photo Credit: Medscape)
Coronavirus (Photo Credit: Medscape)

An employee of APM Terminals, Apapa, in Lagos has tested positive to COVID-19, the company has said.

APM Terminals is an international container terminal operating company.

Daniel Odibe, the APM Terminals’ general manager, external relations, said in a statement Tuesday that the case is being handled by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“APM Terminals hereby informs the port community and general public of a positive COVID19 case concerning a staff of APM Terminals Apapa Limited,” the statement read.

“The said employee’s last day at work was on April 16th 2020. The employee developed malaria symptoms and was referred to a hospital where he was initially treated before he was referred to NCDC for further test.

“We were informed on April 27th 2020 that the test result came out positive.

“The case is currently being handled by NCDC while we continue with our precautionary and response plans in strict adherence to the COVID19 protocol.”

As of April 27, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases stand at 1,337 with Lagos contributing 764.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.