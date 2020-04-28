APM Terminals staff test positive for COVID-19

Related News

An employee of APM Terminals, Apapa, in Lagos has tested positive to COVID-19, the company has said.

APM Terminals is an international container terminal operating company.

Daniel Odibe, the APM Terminals’ general manager, external relations, said in a statement Tuesday that the case is being handled by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“APM Terminals hereby informs the port community and general public of a positive COVID19 case concerning a staff of APM Terminals Apapa Limited,” the statement read.

“The said employee’s last day at work was on April 16th 2020. The employee developed malaria symptoms and was referred to a hospital where he was initially treated before he was referred to NCDC for further test.

“We were informed on April 27th 2020 that the test result came out positive.

“The case is currently being handled by NCDC while we continue with our precautionary and response plans in strict adherence to the COVID19 protocol.”

As of April 27, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases stand at 1,337 with Lagos contributing 764.