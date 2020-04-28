COVlD-19: Edo records 29 confirmed cases, three deaths – Commissioner

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki
The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki

Edo State has recorded 29 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) with three deaths, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, has said.

Mr Okundia spoke to journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

According to him, since the first outbreak of Coronavirus in the state, a total of 254 suspected cases has been tested as of April 27.

“And in all of these, we have a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 194 of these suspected cases has been confirmed negative.

“We have a case fatality rate of 10.3 per cent of the 29 confirmed cases we have with three deaths.

“So far, we have discharged eight persons. The total active cases that are currently under treatment in Edo is 18 and these are distributed as follows.

“We have nine of these cases in Stella Obasanjo Hospital, three in University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“While three are also receiving treatment in Irrua Specialist Teaching hospital, all our active cases are stable and they are responding to treatment.

“We want to also let you know that about 31 samples have been sent and results are still pending.

On his part, the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Coronavirus Response Committee, said that Governor Godwin Obaseki was consulting with medical experts and other stakeholders in the state to reach a decision on new orders regarding the curfew.

The state government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on April 19.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.