JUST IN: Buhari extends lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun by one week

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State by one week.
From next week Monday, the president said, the lockdown will be relaxed in the three states to night curfews (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.).
The president said this on Monday night while addressing Nigerians on the COVID-19 outbreak.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020,” Mr Buhari said.
The three states have been on a lockdown for four weeks.
Details later…
