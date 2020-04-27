COVID-19: Tailors in Kwara, Osun make brisk business sewing nose masks

Related News

Some tailors in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, have declared that they shifted attention to production of nose masks due to high demand by the residents to guard against coronavirus.

Those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday expressed satisfaction over the level of patronage by the public.

They said that they use local fabrics like Ankara and adire (batik) to make the nose masks.

One of the tailors, Romoke Babajide, said she decided to switch from mending clothes to sewing nose masks.

“I have switched to sewing nose masks and I am making enough money as customers are rushing in to buy them,’’ she said.

Another tailor, Aishat Aliyu, said she produced like hundred pieces per day and sold almost everything, adding that she made over N1,000 daily from the sale of the masks.

“I dedicated my time to producing nose masks and I observed there are high demands.

“Last Friday, I made enough sales; I sold over 95 pieces at the Unity Junction area in Ilorin.

“I sold it just for N200 per one. I am using elastic rope and soft new clothes to make it comfortable for users,’’ he said.

Another tailor, Quadri Jimoh, said he made more sales from the nose masks as he produced in different colours.

“I sew the mask from local fabrics like Ankara, Adire and in Nigeria the colour of green and white.

“I am producing different colours and many people are coming to buy. I sell one for N150,’’ he said.

Jumoke Abodunrin, also a tailor, told NAN that the nose mask business was trending and lucrative at the moment.

“I don’t have time for any other thing now; I am fully into sewing nose masks.

“I make sure I produce at least 70 pieces per day and sell them all.

“Even most times, I receive calls from many customers, asking me to help them sew more at a cheaper rate.

“I sell for N150 and nobody is complaining as they just pay without hesitating.

“I use quality materials to produce my own nose masks,’’ she said.

NAN reports that many residents in Ilorin have embraced the use of masks when going outside their homes, as preventive measures against the pandemic.

Also, some tailors in Osogbo, the capital of Osun, say they have been making profits through their production and selling of locally-made facemasks.

Some of the tailors who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday said this was to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state.

NAN recalls that Governor Gboyega Oyetola had on Thursday, through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, announced the compulsory use of face masks, effective from Friday.

The government recently discovered that some people tested positive for coronavirus in the state, hence, it put the measures in place to check the spread of the virus in the state.

One of the respondents, Ariyo Bamidele, said she was making a daily profit of N1,000 from sewing and selling masks.

Mr Bamidele, who noted that she had now concentrated more on sewing the masks, said she preferred using beautiful local fabrics.

“I sell at N100 per one,” she said.

Taofeek Olawale, who claimed that he had been sewing the masks since the outbreak of the virus, said people were, however, not embracing it at the initial stage.

READ ALSO:

He, however, said with the exorbitant prices of the factory -made masks, people were forced to embrace the locally-made ones.

He said he makes between N600 and N800 as his daily profit.

Another respondent, Ronke Oyewole, said she had not been feeling the negative impacts of the current lockdown as she had concentrated on the making and selling of masks.

“Since people are no longer bringing their clothes for me to sew again due to the lockdown, what I do now is to sew face masks; and I am making my cool money by selling them.

“I usually advertise the locally-made face masks on my WhatsApp status and do home delivery for my customers at the rate of N120 per one,” she said.

Meanwhile, some residents who spoke to NAN said that they had to patronise locally-made masks because they are relatively affordable compared with the factory-made ones.

Oluwasegun Olaniyi, who was wearing a locally-made mask, said he resorted to the locally-made ones when the prices of the factory-made ones jumped up.

He said he is more comfortable with the durability and the price of the locally-made mask.

“The amount I would have used in buying one factory-made mask is what I am using in buying three locally-made ones,” he said.

Yinka Ibirogba, another resident, said the factory-made masks, which now sells for N300 per one, initially was being sold at N50 for two pieces.

“Since the protection the factory -made mask will give me is the same with the locally made, I will, rather go for the locally made, which is cheaper and durable,” she said.

Meanwhile, the President, Women of Inestimable Values (WIVs), Blessing Okojie, has tasked women in Lagos State to engage in production of locally-made face masks, now that the government has made its wearing compulsory for people of the state.

Mrs Okojie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that local production of face masks had now become lucrative, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had made wearing of the protective masks compulsory.

She said the compulsory wearing of face masks in the state will increase the demand for the item, as people who didn’t have it will now be eager to purchase it.

“Some people have been wearing face masks since the outbreak of coronavirus in Lagos, but it is more trending now, because it has been made compulsory for everyone to wear.

“So it is an opportunity, and I am encouraging our women, who are into sewing to take it up; they can be producing the item in large quantities and make good money.

“The demand will be higher now, because everyone leaving his or her house must wear it or face penalty, as clearly stated by the governor.

“It is also important to wear the mask, especially now that the spread of coronavirus is on the increase,” she said.

Mrs Okojie also identified selling of major food items as another juicy business for women, particularly during this current lockdown.

She said major food items, such as rice, beans, garri, yam, palm oil and other condiments are necessities, as people must eat.

NAN reports that the governor had, on Saturday, announced compulsory use of face masks by residents with effect from April 27, as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

(NAN)