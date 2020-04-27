Hospital where Oyo’s first coronavirus patient visited shuts down

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (Seyi Makinde on LinkedIn)

One of the hospitals where the first patient who died as a result of coronavirus in Oyo State visited, Lafia Hospital, Apata Ibadan, has been shut down for two weeks.

The management of the hospital, in a statement, said it will shut down its operations for two weeks.

This is coming few days after the COVID-19 patient reportedly visited the hospital for treatment over hypertension.

The Oyo state government on Wednesday announced the death of a 55-year-old patient of coronavirus “who lied about his health status and travel history.”

The patient who is said to be one of the top officers in the Nigeria Customs Service operating in Northern Nigeria has his family based in Ibadan, the Oyo capital.

The management of the hospital in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES Sunday night said all members of staff who had contact with the patient have been tested for COVID-19. It did not disclose the outcomes.

The management of the hospital also disclosed that facility remains closed for decontamination of the building.

Part of its statement is reproduced below:

“On Monday the 20th April 2020, a 55 year old known patient with hypertension and DM presented in our hospital having earlier attended about 3 undisclosed private hospitals for typhoid and malaria fever without improvement.

“He was examined by the doctor on call who requested for X-ray. On Tuesday 21st April he brought the report which was reviewed by the Consultant who suspected Covid-19.

“It was at the point of contacting the NCDC that the daughter of the patient confessed that his father has been tested for COVID -19.

“He was immediately referred to UCH. On Tuesday 21st April 2020, the test came positive and patient was reported dead on Wednesday 22nd April 2020.

“All members of staff who had contact with the patient has been tested.

“Our facility was visited by the task force on NCDC on Thursday 23rd April. Even though not prompted by NCDC to close, the facility is currently closed off for decontamination of the building and our services remain suspended for 14 days.

“The safety of our staff and our patients is of paramount importance to us. All other members of staff will also undergo COVID-19 test. We shall keep you updated from time to time.”

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.