Coronavirus: Nigeria records 91 new cases, five more deaths

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1273 on Sunday from 1182 reported on Saturday evening by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The public health agency in a tweet Sunday night said that 91 new cases were reported in 16 states. These are Lagos, Sokoto, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Ondo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Edo, Oyo, Rivers, Bauchi, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi and Kebbi.

A breakdown of the latest update shows that 43 of the new cases were reported in Lagos, eight in Sokoto, Taraba – six, Kaduna and Gombe – five, Ondo, FCT, Edo, Rivers Bauchi and Oyo – three, Osun – two, while Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Kebbi have one case apiece.

Lagos remains the epicentre for the outbreak in Nigeria, Three states – Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Taraba and Kebbi – reported their first cases of the infection on Sunday.

NCDC said one case previously reported in Lagos, is now an Ondo State case.

The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, and eight in Ondo.

The NCDC said as of 12:00 a.m. on April 27, there were 1273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Of these, 239 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while the death toll rose to 40 from 35 reported on Saturday.

A breakdown of all the cases shows that Lagos state has so far reported 731 cases, followed by FCT – 141,

Kano – 77, Ogun – 35, Osun – 34, Gombe – 35, Katsina – 30, Borno – 30, Edo – 25, Oyo -21, Kwara – 11, Akwa Ibom – 12, Bauchi – 14, Kaduna – 15, Ekiti-8, Ondo – 8, Delta – 6, Rivers – 6, Jigawa – 2, Enugu – 2, Niger – 2, Abia – 2, Zamfara – 2, Sokoto -10, and Taraba – 6. Benue, Anambra, Adamawa, Plateau, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Kebbi and Imo have one case each.

Kano

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Sunday evening said that the situation in Kano State is being monitored closely and communication is ongoing with the right authorities.

There has been anxiety in Kano as about 12 prominent people were reported to have died under 24 hours in the city. There have also been reports of dozens of unexplained deaths in the city.

Mr Ehanire, who spoke after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said a fact-finding visit will be paid to the governor of the state, Umar Ganduje, in order to look into the situation in Kano and find out how the state’s ministry of health can be supported to improve on surveillance, case finding, contact tracing and isolation.