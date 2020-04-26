Coronavirus: Reps to resume plenary

House of Representatives plenary on Tuesday, 17th September, 2019. Photo credit: Speaker’s Media Office
House of Representatives plenary

The House of Representatives has announced its decision to reconvene and resume plenary on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement by the clerk, Patrick Giwa, to all members.

The House had in March suspended its plenary for two weeks in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. It later extended the suspension to tally with the lockdown in the FCT.

“This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10am.”

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please,” the clerk wrote in the statement.

On safety measures, Mr Giwa said the COVID-19 guidelines approved by the federal government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional guidelines developed by the House will be sent to members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

He, however, said staff and members’ aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.

