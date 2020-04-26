Coronavirus: Lagos police arrest 39 strippers, intercepts seven interstate buses

Related News

The police in Lagos State on Friday arrested 39 persons in a hotel for clubbing and striptease, an act which the police said violates the social distancing directive of the state and federal government.

Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson in Lagos, said in a statement on Sunday that the offenders were apprehended at Idimu area of the state and would face the wrath of the law.

“On 24/4/2020 at about 0130hours, acting on credible intelligence, operatives from Idimu Police Station arrested 39 suspects in a hotel at Idimu, for clubbing and striptease. This is in total violation of the lockdown order and social distancing regulations,” Mr Elkana said.

Similarly, the state police intercepted seven interstate commercial vehicles, fully loaded with passengers, enroute to different parts of the country.

Mr Elkana said a total number of 95 interstate travellers were arrested during the operation.

The buses loaded passengers at Ebutte-Metta and were transporting them to Lagos – Abuja, Lagos – Benue and Lagos – Ilorin.

“On 21/4/2020 at about 2000hours, acting on information, operatives from Denton Police Station arrested 95 inter States travellers at Bhojson area, Ebute Metta in seven commercial buses,” the police spokesperson said.

The intercepted vehicles have the following registration numbers;

– LG 91 BGT, Lagos to Benue;

– BDA 690 XA, Lagos to Abuja;

– BGA 86 EA, Lagos to Abuja;

– LSD 459 XA, Lagos to Benue;

– LRN 105 YR, Lagos to Ilorin;

– LSD 81 XX, Lagos to Ilorin and

– BWR 975 PN, Lagos to Abuja.

“The buses were impounded, the drivers and passengers were charged to Mobile Court and sentenced accordingly.

“In addition, 211 violators of lockdown order were arrested in different parts of the state and also charged to Court,” Mr Elkana said.