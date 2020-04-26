Coronavirus: FirstBank confirms death of staff in Kano

The management of FirstBank Nigeria Plc on Saturday confirmed the death of Abdullahi Lawal, one of its staff at its Kano Main branch.

In a statement released on Saturday to mourn the deceased, Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head, marketing and corporate communications, asked that the family be allowed to grieve privately.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time as we do all that is necessary to support them. We ask that all necessary courtesies be extended to the family so they can grieve privately,” the statement said on Saturday.

The statement disclosed further that the bank has shut the branch where the deceased worked.

The bank said it has activated its COVID-19 precaution response plan as part of measures to help contain the virus.

Colleagues and customers who had been in contact with the late Mr Lawal were also advised to self-isolate following guidelines provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the bank added.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, FirstBank has been at the forefront of the concerted efforts against the coronavirus pandemic alongside others,” the statement said.

“We have robust protocols in place including practising social distancing, frequently disinfecting our buildings and locations even whilst ensuring services are available through our alternative channels such as our ATMs and other digital platforms.

“We have immediately, therefore, shut down access to the premises as we disinfect the entire location and ask all staff and customers who may have been in contact with our late colleague to follow the NCDC guidelines and self-isolate.

“We will, as a matter of course, extend all possible support to staff and customers at this difficult time.”

