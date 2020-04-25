Coronavirus: Imo records first case as Nigeria confirms 87 new infections

COVID-19: Coronavirus-Information [PHOTO: usembassy.gov]
Coronavirus-Information [PHOTO: usembassy.gov]

Nigeria has confirmed 87 new cases of COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported Sunday morning.

The cases were reported in nine states across the country. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1182.

A breakdown of the latest update shows that 33 of the new cases were reported in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, nine in Katsina, four in Kano, four in Ekiti, three in Edo, three in Bauchi and one in Imo.

Lagos remains the epicentre for the outbreak in Nigeria, while Imo state recorded its first case since the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The NCDC said as of 11:55 p.m on April 25, there were 1182 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Of these, 222 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while the death toll rose to 35 from 32 reported on Friday.

A breakdown of all the cases shows that Lagos state has so far reported 689 cases, followed by FCT-138, Kano-77, Ogun-35, Osun-32, Gombe-30, Katsina-30, Borno-30, Edo-22, Oyo-18, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11,Bauchi-11, Kaduna-10, Ekiti-8, Ondo-4, Delta-6, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-2, Sokoto-2 while , Benue, Anambra, Adamawa, Plateau, and Imo have one case each.

A total of 28 states and the FCT have so far reported at least a case of the disease.

