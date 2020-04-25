Coronavirus: Wearing of face masks in public now compulsory – Sanwo-Olu

Related News

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday that wearing of face masks in public places is now compulsory in the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state is firmly in the community transmission phase of the coronavirus pandemic and there is need for more precautions.

He said failure by Lagosians to use face masks in public places would attract penalties and sanctions.

“As at midnight yesterday April 24, 2020, Lagos State had a total of 670 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 291 cases since the last time I addressed you, on Monday, April 20.

“What this means is that we have seen a 76 per cent increase in our number of confirmed cases within four days, an average of 70 cases daily.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the increased cases show that the strategy of ramping up testing especially within local communities is working, and the state would not slow down its efforts in breaking the chain of transmission.

“Let me now formally announce that face masks are now compulsory in public places in Lagos State. Failure to use masks in public will invite sanctions and penalties.

” We have commenced arrangements for the production of large quantities of face-masks for the use of the people of Lagos State. This is indeed a great opportunity for many businesses, small and large, in the state, to contribute to the COVID-19 response while also getting a chance to do business and earn money,” the governor said.

He appealed to the private sector to patronise local manufacturers, and purchase face masks for their employees.

“I would also like to urge everyone to please leave the medical-grade N-95 masks for the use of medical workers who need them the most. All of us, who are not medical workers should make do with simple cloth masks,” he said.