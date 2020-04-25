Coronavirus: Chelsea rule out pay cuts for players

Related News

Premier League club, Chelsea, have announced that the club’s players will not be taking pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis while non-playing staff will not be furloughed.

The club said though players have shown enthusiasm and discussed how they can contribute financially during the pandemic, they will continue to be paid as normal.

“Representatives of the Chelsea board have recently held extensive talks with the men’s first team to discuss how they can contribute financially to the club during the coronavirus crisis,” a statement on the Chelsea website read.

“At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead, the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes. As this crisis develops, the club will continue to have conversations with the men’s first team regarding financial contributions to the club’s activities.”

The Chelsea statement added: “The club can confirm we will not be taking advantage of the government’s current Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which runs to June 30. We are not planning any general redundancies or furloughs for our full-time staff who are continuing to be paid 100 per cent of their current wages.”

A few days back, another London-based Premier League club, Arsenal, announced they have agreed to a 12.5 per cent pay cut for 12 months with their playing staff and senior coaches following lengthy discussions over the past two weeks.

A report on ESPN, however, suggests that the money will be returned in full if Champions League qualification is secured while the players will receive a lower figure if they seal a Europa League spot.

Several top clubs have resorted to pay cuts across the globe with Barcelona leading with a massive 70 per cent cut for Lionel Messi and his teammates.