Africa’s COVID-19 cases rise to 28,000 – WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus at the coronavirus press conference in Geneva
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says the number of COVID-19 cases in the WHO African Region has increased to 28,000.

The UN’s health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Saturday.

“Over 28,000 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent – with over 8,000 associated recoveries and 1,300 deaths recorded,’’ it said.

The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that in sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa suffered the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon and Ghana had more than 2, 500 confirmed cases.

The figures on the dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon had continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

It showed that South Africa had 4, 220 cases and 79 deaths followed by Algeria with 3, 127 cases and 415 deaths, while Cameroon had 1,403 confirmed cases with 49 deaths.

According to the dashboard, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Mauritania and are countries with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It showed that South Sudan had the lowest confirmed cases of five reported with zero death.

Mauritania, the dashboard showed, was second country with the lowest confirmed cases with seven reported cases and one death.

Sao Tome and Principe, the third country with the lowest cases, had recorded eight confirmed cases with zero death.

Also, the dashboard showed that Nigeria was number five among the countries with the highest cases with 1, 095 confirmed cases and 32 deaths. (NAN)

