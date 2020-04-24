Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 10 more patients

Related News

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Friday said 10 additional coronavirus patients have been discharged from the state’s facilities following their full recovery.

The ministry gave the update via its official Twitter handle on Friday.

The discharged patients, seven males and three females, tested negative to COVID-19 twice and have been released to reunite with their families.

Giving the breakdown of the release of the patients, the ministry said three were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba, while seven were discharged from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

The discharged patients also include three foreign nationals, two Indians and one Filipino, the ministry said.

This brings the total discharged cases to 117 in the state.

“10 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians &1Filipino were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba & 7 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19

With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 117,” the Ministry wrote.

As of Friday, Lagos had 590 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 445 active cases, 117 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, eight transferred cases and 18 deaths.

Lagosians are encouraged to keep practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and report any COVID-19 related symptoms to the Ministry through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA.