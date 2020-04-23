Coronavirus: Nigeria records 108 new cases — totalling almost 1,000

Related News

Nigeria has confirmed 108 new cases of coronavirus, the centre for disease control reported Thursday night.

The cases were reported in seven states and Abuja.

They bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 981.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control tweeted details of the announcement just before midnight Thursday.

“108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 78 in Lagos, 14 in FCT, 5 in Ogun, 4 in Gombe, 3 Borno, 2 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kwara, 1 in Plateau.

“As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

So far, 197 patients have been treated and discharged while the country has lost 31 persons to the disease.

The health agency said Nigeria has conducted 9,522 tests.

The full list of confirmed infections across the state is as follows:

Lagos-582

FCT-133

Kano-73

Ogun-29

Katsina-21

Osun-20

Oyo-17

Edo-17

Borno-12

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-9

Gombe-9

Bauchi-8

Delta-6

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1