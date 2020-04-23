COVID-19: Akwa Ibom extends lockdown to April 27

Related News

The Akwa Ibom State Government has extended the lockdown imposed on the state till April 27 as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, announced this during a press conference on Thursday in Uyo, the state capital.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had in a broadcast on April 2 announced an initial 14 days lockdown of Akwa Ibom state and later extended it by seven days on April 16.

Mr Ekuwem, who is also the Chairman, COVID-19 Management Committeee, said the decision to extend the lockdown was painful but very necessary to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had affected all facets of life in the world.

“The pandemic has altered the programmes of various academic institutions around the world. This has necessitated the development of new initiatives to ensure that not much is lost by pupils and students.

“On our part as a government, we have also initiated a novel idea, school on radio, to help our students prepare for their final examinations in the junior and senior secondary schools.

“In view of the critical situation that we are in as a nation and as a state, it will become a disadvantage to relax the lockdown at this juncture.

“But given that we must ensure continuous safety of our citizens, the most ideal thing for now is to continue with the lockdown until Monday, April 27, 2020, thereafter evaluate lockdown,” he said.

He noted that the pandemic has also adversely affected various facets of the global economy.

“As an integral part of the global community, Akwa Ibom state directly and indirectly has its share of the socio-economic impact of the pandemic,” Mr Ekuwem said.

The SSG said nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, adding that three were discharged, five still active with one death.

He said government would continue to put in its best human and material resources to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“Although we still have five active cases and one dead, the sincerity of our government in the fight against the pandemic has been acknowledged by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“Within a short period of time, the state government has a fully kitted Emergency Operation Centre, which comprises Call Centre, Situation Room and Isolation Centre at the Ibom Specialist Hospital,” he added.

He urged residents to continue to observe all personal hygiene guidelines earlier issued by the state government and experts as well adhere to the social distancing.

Mr Ekuwem reminded residents that the lockdown order and other measures already announced to contain coronavirus were still in force, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies.

