COVID-19: Niger govt. orders quarantine of traders from Kano for two weeks

Related News

Governor Abubakar Bello has directed some council chairmen in Niger to watch-out for and quarantine returning traders from Kano for two weeks as part of measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

He gave the directive during the official distribution and enforcement of compulsory use of face masks across the state in Minna, the state capital on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11 local government areas are Tafa, Suleja, Gurara Munya, Paiko, Chanchaga, Bosso, Kontagora, Rijau, Rafi, Mariga and Mashegu.

Mr Bello explained that during his monitoring of the lockdown directive on Wednesday night, he came across some motorists at security check-point at 11 p.m. conveying traders from Kontagora and Mariga to Kano.

“They said they were going to Kano to return today Thursday which happened to be the window day that allow people to go out to stock up food.

“The situation in Kano is serious, this is not the time for people to leave their communities or state to travel to another state, it is possible the goods they are going to buy might be contaminated,” the governor said.

He noted that Kano was not a place to visit at the moment due to the spread of cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state and directed the chairmen to make arrangement for hotels to quarantine the returning traders for 14 days.

The governor disclosed that the state had banned all interstate travels based on the decision reached during the last teleconference meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and urged residents of the state to remain wherever they were for two weeks.

He appealed to the people to complement the efforts of government and security agencies by becoming an enforcer of the lockdown and report to the authority of any inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Bello also directed the security personnel to arrest anyone seen in the public without wearing face masks.

Also, Ahmed Matane, Chairman of the Niger State COVID-19 Task Force, disclosed that about 3,000 local masks had been produced for free distribution, adding that the state planned to produce over one million masks.

NAN reports that highlight of the event was the symbolic distribution of the face masks to motorists by the governor.

(NAN)