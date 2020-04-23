Coronavirus: NABTEB postpones examinations

WAEC examination
File photo of students writing exams used to illustrate the story

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has postponed it’s 2020 May/June Ordinary Level Certificate Examinations until further notice due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The registrar of the board, Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said this in a statement, Thursday.

“The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe and Management of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) regret to announce the indefinite postponement of the Board’s (examination),” she said.

According to her, the examinations, which are for in-school candidates, originally scheduled to begin on Monday, May 4, have now been postponed on account of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the whole world.

She said a new date would be announced in due course while registration for the examinations continues.

“NABTEB enjoins candidates to continue to positively and productively engage in their studies through e-learning resources made available through radio and television and other safe means while they await further information from the Board,” she said.

The government had on March 19 ordered the immediate closure of all tertiary, secondary and primary schools as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Also, the Nigerian government has reiterated the indefinite postponement of this year’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) due to COVID-19.

Both examination bodies had earlier announced the postponement of their exams. The examinations were slated for May and June respectively.

As of Thursday morning, Nigeria has recorded 873 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 197 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while 28 people have died.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.