Coronavirus: NABTEB postpones examinations

Related News

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has postponed it’s 2020 May/June Ordinary Level Certificate Examinations until further notice due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The registrar of the board, Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said this in a statement, Thursday.

“The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe and Management of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) regret to announce the indefinite postponement of the Board’s (examination),” she said.

According to her, the examinations, which are for in-school candidates, originally scheduled to begin on Monday, May 4, have now been postponed on account of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the whole world.

She said a new date would be announced in due course while registration for the examinations continues.

“NABTEB enjoins candidates to continue to positively and productively engage in their studies through e-learning resources made available through radio and television and other safe means while they await further information from the Board,” she said.

The government had on March 19 ordered the immediate closure of all tertiary, secondary and primary schools as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Also, the Nigerian government has reiterated the indefinite postponement of this year’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) due to COVID-19.

Both examination bodies had earlier announced the postponement of their exams. The examinations were slated for May and June respectively.

As of Thursday morning, Nigeria has recorded 873 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 197 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while 28 people have died.