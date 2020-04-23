COVID-19: Lebanese community donates food, others to FCT

Related News

The Embassy of Lebanon in cooperation with its Lebanese community in Abuja has initiated a voluntary fund to donate food items and consumable products to the FCT Task Force on COVID-19.

HE Mr. Houssam Diab, the Ambassador of Lebanon to Nigeria together with a group of representatives of the Lebanese community in the FCT handed over the donations to the Honorable Minister Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, on Wednesday 22, April 2020.

The donation consist of the following items:

Rice 6000 bags 5kg

Flour 600 bags 50kg

Spaghetti 500 cartons

Tomato paste 800 cartons

Soya oil 3000 pieces / 250 cartons

Palm oil 1875 pieces / 150 cartons

Indomie 3900 cartons

Soap 455 cartons

Water 2000 cartons

This initiative by the Lebanese community towards their fellow Nigerian sisters and brothers residing in the FCT, is meant to alleviate the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the livelihood of the most vulnerable amongst the Nigerian FCT population, and to further consolidate the palliative measures taken by the Honorable FCT Minister and his task force in this respect.

Furthermore, this move complements similar donation initiatives that have been taken by the Lebanese community in Nigeria at large and in Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt in particular, as a token of loyalty and appreciation from the Lebanese community to their second country Nigeria and to the great people of Nigeria who have embraced them as their own.

Members of the Lebanese community during the donation

The Embassy of Lebanon in Abuja together with the Lebanese community take this opportunity to thank His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari , the Federal Government , the Honorable Minister Mallam Muhammed Bello and the FCT team for their exceptional efforts confronting the Corona Virus pandemic while keeping the FCT and Nigeria safe.