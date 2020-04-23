Lagos coronavirus deaths rise to 18

Akin Abayomi
Akin Abayomi

Two more patients have died from coronavirus infection in Lagos State, the Commissioner for Health has announced.

Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, said the patients died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.

This brings the total deaths from COVID-19 in the state to 18.

Information about the deceased patients and where they died was not disclosed by the commissioner.

Mr Abayomi added that the state recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the total cases of coronavirus to 512 in the state.

This figure is eight cases higher than the figure of 504 cases given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The difference in the figure is attributed to the eight cases transferred to Ogun state which was excluded by the NCDC but added to the confirmed figure in the state by the Health Ministry.

As of Thursday, Lagos has 512 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 377 active cases, 107 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, eight transferred cases and 18 deaths.

Lagos remains the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria with about 60 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 60 per cent of the total deaths from the disease.

The death toll from coronavirus infection in Nigeria rose to 28 on Wednesday, while 649 cases are still active and undergoing treatment.

Citizens are urged to continue to abide by the health guidelines given by experts including social distancing, adequate washing of hands and good personal hygiene.

