Amid COVID-19 impact, Nigeria’s bond auction for April oversubscribed by 459%, says DMO

Related News

Despite the ravaging impact of the dreaded Coronavirus on the global economy, the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday said the latest Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bond Auction for April 2020 still enjoyed overwhelming patronage.

The debt management agency said the auction, which held on Wednesday, followed the familiar trend since the beginning of the exercise this year, as it was oversubscribed.

During the auction, the DMO said it offered investors about N60 billion Bonds across three tenors– N20 billion each for the 5-Year, 15-Year and 30-Year categories.

“The total subscriptions received through competitive bids for the three instruments was about N275.67 billion, indicating an overall subscription level of 459 per cent,” the DMO Director-General, Patience Oniha, said in a statement by her spokesperson, Chinenye Onu.

“Demand was very strong for all the instruments offered at the Auction. A breakdown of the subscriptions shows that the sum of N49.70 billion, or 248.50% was received for the 5-year Bond; N107.47 billion or 537.35% for the 15-year Bond and N118.50 billion or 592.25% for the 30-year Bond,” the DG said.

She said successful bids were allotted at the rate of 9 per cent for the 5-Year, 12 per cent for the 15-Year and 12.5 per cent for the 30-Year Bond, with all of them lower than the rates at the March 2020 FGN Bond Auction.

The total amount allotted for competitive bids was N156.06 billion across the three tenors, while the about N20 Billion was allotted through non-competitive bids for the 5-year and 15-year tenors, bringing the total amount allotted from competitive and non-competitive bids to N176.06 billion.

During the February edition of the auction, the DMO said investors oversubscribed by about 284.43 per cent about N140 billion offered across three instruments, namely the 5-Year tenor valued at about N45 billion for a 10-Year tenor: 10 and 30-Year tenor of about N50 billion.