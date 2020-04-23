Use of face masks, hand sanitisers on market days non-negotiable – Minister

Related News

The use of face masks and hand sanitisers on market days are non-negotiable to limit the spread of the virus, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has said.

Mr Adebayo said these and other precautionary measures are to be observed as “market protocols” on approved market days before people are allowed access into the market for transactions.

The minister said this in Abuja at the weekly engagement with the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Committee On Sustainable Production/Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID-19

“I need to stress that, while there is an undeniable need for markets to be open on some days for people to restock on household supplies, it is most important for the set protocol during the process to be complied with to the letter. The use of face masks and hand sanitisers on market days are non-negotiable to limit the spread of the virus until the scourge blows over,” he said.

Mr Adebayo also disclosed that the federal government is collaborating with stakeholders in the production circle to harness the benefits of the production of ethanol in making sanitiser in the country.

He said the collaboration would guarantee the availability of raw materials for the quick and mass production of sanitisers which is a daily necessity in the fight against the pandemic.

He also said the ministry has arranged a teleconference with almost all producers of sanitisers in the country to find a way of ensuring that they do not find it difficult in getting ethanol in order to make the byproducts available and cheap for all Nigerians to access.

Access for farmers

He used the forum to call on security operatives to allow farmers to access their farms for necessary farm activities like fertilising and harvest in order to ensure food sufficiency during COVID-19 and beyond.

He directed that farmers must wear their face masks as well as observe other preventive measures before they are let through.

“This synergy between our law enforcement agencies, our essential goods manufacturers and the producers and the Ministry, has allowed us to be able to meet critical demands at this time.

“I wish to also add that, while on duty, our law enforcement agencies must do well to allow farmers access to their farms for necessary farm activities like fertilising and harvest in order to ensure food sufficiency during COVID-19 and beyond. The farmers must, however, wear their face masks as well as observe other preventive measures before they are let through,” he said.