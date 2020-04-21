Coronavirus: Osun govt blocks major roads

Related News

The Osun State government has mounted barricades at all boundaries leading into the state as well as major roads to ensure total compliance with its lockdown directive.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, last week imposed at total lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Osun.

So far, Osun has recorded 20 cases of the deadly virus. While 19 persons have been discharged after recovery, the state has one patient left at its isolation centre in Osogbo.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday on why the barricades became necessary, the state commissioner for information, Funke Egbemode, said “the lockdown has no room for human and vehicular movements”.

She said while some residents were defying the order, the state has intensified efforts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and avoid a resurgence.

“The Government is determined to protect Osun and its citizens. Hence, this move by the Government is to keep defiant people from hurting themselves and endangering others.

“The barricades will only be opened to essential duty vehicles, conveying materials needed for the fight against COVID-19. Non-essential travels and movements remain banned in the State of Osun till further notice,” she added.