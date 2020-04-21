Coronavirus: Osun govt blocks major roads

Osun govt barricades boundaries, major roads
Osun govt barricades boundaries, major roads

The Osun State government has mounted barricades at all boundaries leading into the state as well as major roads to ensure total compliance with its lockdown directive.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, last week imposed at total lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Osun.

So far, Osun has recorded 20 cases of the deadly virus. While 19 persons have been discharged after recovery, the state has one patient left at its isolation centre in Osogbo.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday on why the barricades became necessary, the state commissioner for information, Funke Egbemode, said “the lockdown has no room for human and vehicular movements”.

She said while some residents were defying the order, the state has intensified efforts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and avoid a resurgence.

“The Government is determined to protect Osun and its citizens. Hence, this move by the Government is to keep defiant people from hurting themselves and endangering others.

“The barricades will only be opened to essential duty vehicles, conveying materials needed for the fight against COVID-19. Non-essential travels and movements remain banned in the State of Osun till further notice,” she added.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.