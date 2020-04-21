COVID-19: Osun monarch distributes relief materials to indigents

Related News

The Alapomu of Apomu, Kayode Afolabi, has kick-started the distribution of food materials in Apomu, the headquarters of Isokan local government area of Osun State. The relief packages were donated by the Alapomu and concerned indigenes of Apomuland.

The donations are meant to provide succour for the needy and vulnerable people as a result of the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic, the monarch said.

Speaking at the event, the Alapomu said the initiative is also to support the efforts of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in providing assistance to the poor and needy in the various communities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Government alone can not provide for everyone without support from individuals and groups,” Mr Afolabi said

The Apomu COVID-19 Relief Fund Project was initiated by the Alapomu and a committee was set up. Sina Oladokun, a professor, and an indigene of Apomu town, chairs the committee.

Lateef Agbaje, another professor, is the secretary while Waheed Oladejo is in charge of field operations. The committee also supervised the packaging of the food materials which include rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, and loaves of bread.

All the food items were sourced from Apomu to boost the local economy.

The Alapomu expressed his appreciation to the Asiwaju of Apomuland, members of the committee and those illustrious sons and daughters of Apomu who contributed to making the project a success.

