COVID-19: Trump to suspend all immigration to U.S.

Related News

Amidst the growing cases of COVID-19 in the country, the American president, Donald Trump, has revealed his decision to issue an executive order placing a temporary suspension on all immigration into the United States.

Mr Trump said his decision is necessitated by the need to protect the American workforce as the effects of the pandemic disease continue to deflate the country’s economic prowess with adverse effects on unemployment statistics.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Mr Trump posted on his Twitter handle at exactly 3:06 am on Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the US accounted for over 30 per cent of the entire 2,490,096 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide while the country’s death toll stands at 42,518 out of the 170,561 death cases globally.

While some of his followers on the platform view this move as an attempt to cover-up his inability to effectively fight the pandemic and a use of the situation to further his long-time policy against immigrants. Others praise Mr Trump for “putting Americans first.”

This decision is coming barely a week after Mr Trump ordered the suspension of funds to the World Health Organisation (WHO) based on his suspicion of mismanagement of the pandemic COVID-19 by the health agency.

READ ALSO:

“As our country battles the pandemic, as workers put their lives on the line, the President attacks immigrants & blames others for his own failures”, Amy Klobuchar, a former Democratic presidential candidate was reported to have also reacted in a tweet.

“You can actually hear the giddiness in this tweet. The pure, unadulterated joy it brings you to close our doors to the world’s most vulnerable people during a global crisis, while simultaneously erasing the critical contributions immigrants have made to our ability to survive it,” @emrazz (feminist next door) tweeted.

“Groups President Trump have blamed while avoiding any responsibly for his willful negligence & corruption that have killed 43,000 (and counting): Chinese, Democratic governors, Media, doctors & nurses, WHO, immigrants,” an economist, David Rothschild (@DavMicRot), also condemned Mr Trump through his verified twitter account.

Meanwhile, cracking down on illegal immigrants was part of Mr Trump’s campaign promises in 2016 and the country’s next election is scheduled to be held in November 2020, seven month away.