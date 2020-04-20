UCH Resident Doctors president tests positive for COVID-19

The President of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Adedayo Williams, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Williams disclosed this in a WhatsApp message he sent to his colleagues and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

‌The UCH spokesperson, Toye Akinrinlola, also confirmed the news in a phone chat with NAN.

“Good afternoon, dear colleagues and friends.

“Having been on the field caring for others, I thought it wise to subject myself to a voluntary screening for COVID-19.

“The result turned out to be positive on Saturday evening, April18.

“I presently do not have any symptom and I am currently on self-isolation, awaiting a repeat test.

“I implore everyone I have had contact with recently to immediately go on self-isolation pending the time they will be tested.

“Those concerned should also properly inform their Heads of Department.

“I strongly advise every healthcare worker to always take precautionary measures as COVID-19 is real and spreads fast, even though some persons infected are asymptomatic.

“Please stay safe always. Thank you,” Mr Williams said in his message.

UCH had in March suspended part of its outpatient services to reduce the risk of Coronavirus epidemic within the hospital community.

(NAN)

