Davido announces Chioma’s latest coronavirus result

DMW CEO Davido, and his fiancee Chioma. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Davido]
DMW CEO Davido, and his fiancee Chioma. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Davido]

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke famously known as Davido, has announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative to coronavirus after two separate tests.

Davido made the announcement public through his Twitter handle.

“Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..,” the singer twitted.

Davido had on March 27 announced Chioma tested positive to COVID-19 after returning from London with their newborn.

He also announced that he, his child and crew had to take the test but all tested negative including the newborn.

The number of infected persons in Nigeria has been on the rise.

On Sunday, the country recorded its highest daily figure since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in February with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announcing 86 cases.

The total tally of infected people in the country is now 627.

A breakdown of all the cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 376 cases, followed by FCT – 88, Kano – 36, Osun – 20, Oyo – 16, Edo – 15, Ogun and Katsina, 12 cases each, while Kwara and Akwa Ibom have recorded nine cases each.

Bauchi has 7 cases, Kaduna – 6, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti, 3 cases each, Enugu, Rivers, Niger and Jigawa have two cases each, while Benue, Anambra and Borno have recorded one apiece.

A total of 21 states and the FCT have so far reported at least a case of the disease.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.