Coronavirus: Spain’s death toll surpasses 20,000

Related News

The coronavirus death toll in Spain exceeded 20,000, officials said on Saturday.

The number of deaths increased by 565 to 20,043 on Saturday, down from a rise of 585 on Friday, Reuters reported.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 191,726 from 188,068.

“The data of hospitalised, deceased and ICU admissions have maintained a downward trend the past few days,” the Spanish health emergency chief, Fernando Simon, was quoted as saying at a press briefing.

He added that he hoped to see a steeper decrease soon.

Mr Simon said he expected a significant rise in confirmed coronavirus cases as the number of quick tests conducted had doubled in the past three weeks. He said the tests had shown a lower infection rate among citizens.

Govt mull lockdown extension

Spain’s health ministry says the decision on a third extension of the lockdown imposed in one of the world’s hardest hit countries, is still underway as it is yet to ask the parliament for approval.

Initially, the parliament approved on April 9 a 15-day extension of a state of emergency that brought in the lockdown measures.

Spain began to ease a strict lockdown imposed on March 14 and this week opened up some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing.

READ ALSO:

But most people are still confined to their houses except for essential outings like shopping for food. Not even children are allowed out for exercise.

The country’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said when he was certain he would have to ask again for another extension, which would go into May.

A panel that advises Mr Sanchez is in favour of extending the confinement measures, Mr Simon said while fielding questions from journalists.

He added they (measures) could be progressively eased if it was assessed that the health system could handle a potential second wave of infection.

“We are very close to the de-escalation,” he said.