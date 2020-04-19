Coronavirus: Spain’s death toll surpasses 20,000

A Spanish isolation centre [PHOTO: Financial Times]
A Spanish isolation centre [PHOTO: Financial Times]

The coronavirus death toll in Spain exceeded 20,000, officials said on Saturday.

The number of deaths increased by 565 to 20,043 on Saturday, down from a rise of 585 on Friday, Reuters reported.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 191,726 from 188,068.

“The data of hospitalised, deceased and ICU admissions have maintained a downward trend the past few days,” the Spanish health emergency chief, Fernando Simon, was quoted as saying at a press briefing.

He added that he hoped to see a steeper decrease soon.

Mr Simon said he expected a significant rise in confirmed coronavirus cases as the number of quick tests conducted had doubled in the past three weeks. He said the tests had shown a lower infection rate among citizens.

Govt mull lockdown extension

Spain’s health ministry says the decision on a third extension of the lockdown imposed in one of the world’s hardest hit countries, is still underway as it is yet to ask the parliament for approval.

Initially, the parliament approved on April 9 a 15-day extension of a state of emergency that brought in the lockdown measures.

Spain began to ease a strict lockdown imposed on March 14 and this week opened up some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing.

READ ALSO: How bleaching creams can result to coronavirus – Medical expert

But most people are still confined to their houses except for essential outings like shopping for food. Not even children are allowed out for exercise.

The country’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said when he was certain he would have to ask again for another extension, which would go into May.

A panel that advises Mr Sanchez is in favour of extending the confinement measures, Mr Simon said while fielding questions from journalists.

He added they (measures) could be progressively eased if it was assessed that the health system could handle a potential second wave of infection.

“We are very close to the de-escalation,” he said.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.