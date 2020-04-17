COVID-19: Private sector relief fund now N25.8 billion – CBN

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday said monetary contributions to its relief fund under the auspices of Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) had risen to N25.8 billion.

CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, said in a statement in Lagos that the donations were from 107 donors, including individuals, banks and other corporate bodies.

READ ALSO: CBN considering forex restriction for importation of hand sanitisers – Emefiele

“The coalition hereby conveys its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund.

“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.

“We hereby restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.