Kano COVID-19 committee officials test positive for virus- Official

The Kano ministry of health on Friday said three members of the state taskforce on COVID-19 have tested positive to coronavirus.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the ministry, Hadiza Namadi, said the officials “were tested and three of the results came out positive of (for) the coronavirus disease”.

“The government therefore advises the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continues to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state,” it added.

According to the statement, the number of confirmed cases in the state as of 11:15 a.m. Friday remained 21 “with a single death”.

It said the Kano State deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, who heads the taskforce tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, an elated Mr Gawuna announced this on Friday in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his spokesperson, Hassan Fagge.

The deputy governor commended Kano people for complying with the lock down order.

“The admistatration of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is taking all measures to halt the spread of the disease in the state,” he said. “It is important for all to cooperate with all agencies working to curb the spread of the dreaded disease and to eradicate it.”

“Thus, there should be no circulation of rumours, false and misleading information, only official statements from appropriate agencies should be relied upon.”

He urged the public to maintain social distancing, washing of hands regularly and to comply with all other advice given by medical experts.

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier declared a seven-day lockdown from Thursday to curtail the spread of COVID-19.